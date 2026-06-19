BDFS Capital LLC Buys New Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

BDFS Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,929.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,942.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,584.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,395.60.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.62.

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Key Stories Impacting ASML

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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