Go Pro
→ The Starlink of Energy (From Monument Traders Alliance) (Ad)tc pixel

ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook

Leo Miller
Written by Leo Miller | Reviewed by Clare Titus
April 16, 2026
An ASML lithography tool processing a wafer with a blue laser beam.

Key Points

  • After shares of ASML boomed in 2025 and continued gaining in 2026, markets sold off after the company's latest earnings report.
  • However, ASML significantly raised its full-year guidance, providing a strong positive indicator going forward.
  • Rising chip-making capacity is a key tailwind, while ASML's Chinese business is a pressure point.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker ASML Holding NASDAQ: ASML took off in 2025, and hasn’t looked back much since. Shares delivered a total return of nearly 56% last year, and 2026 has seen more of the same. The stock is up more than 35% on the year, despite shares falling 2.4% after ASML's latest earnings report.

Given the stock's recent gains, ASML's encouraging results, and its long-term outlook, the stock remains constructive. Here's what investors need to know.

ASML Earnings: Solid Beats, Mixed Guidance

ASML Today

ASML Holding N.V. stock logo
ASMLASML 90-day performance
ASML
$1,801.86 +0.35 (+0.02%)
As of 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$683.48
$1,999.96
Dividend Yield
0.41%
P/E Ratio
56.06
Price Target
$1,970.33
Add to Watchlist
In Q1 2026, the Dutch advanced lithography maker saw sales rise by 13% year over year (YOY) to €8.77 billion (approximately $10.35 billion). This figure nudged past analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. The firm also substantially beat on the bottom line, posting diluted earnings per share of €7.15 (approximately $8.44). That figure rose by 19% YOY, handily surpassing estimates of $7.68 per share.

However, guidance for Q2 was light. At the midpoint, ASML forecasts revenue of €8.7 billion (approximately $10.27 billion). Meanwhile, analysts were looking for a figure of €9.08 billion (approximately $10.72 billion).

Despite this, it's often not worth reading too much into ASML’s misses. Due to the very high price of its machines, sales can be lumpy quarter to quarter. Notably, the company’s most advanced high-NA extreme ultraviolet lithography machine costs around $400 million. Thus, if the firm expected to sell just one more of these machines next quarter, its guidance would be nearly in line with expectations.

This makes ASML's annual guidance a fairer measuring stick, as quarterly lumpiness can be corrected over longer periods. Here, the company impressed, forecasting midpoint full-year 2026 sales of €38 billion (approximately $44.84 billion). This was a solid increase over the firm’s previous midpoint guidance of €36.5 billion (approximately $43.07 billion). Furthermore, the figure beat estimates of €37.75 billion (approximately $44.55 billion).

Still, the full-year guidance beat was relatively small, and the company's Q2 guidance fell short. Investors often overweigh near-term guidance, as there is typically a greater level of certainty expected from these numbers.

These factors likely contributed to the stock’s post-earnings fall, as investors had already baked in strong financial performance. Going forward, two important dynamics worth understanding include ASML's constrained sales capacity and developments around China.

Manufacturing Buildouts Support Strong Multi-Year Demand

ASML Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$1,970.33
9.16% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 32 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$1,805.07
High Forecast$2,623.00
Average Forecast$1,970.33
Low Forecast$1,150.00
ASML Stock Forecast Details
ASML’s sales capacity is currently constrained due to the limited ability of its customers to buy equipment. Due to very high demand, ASML's logic and memory chip customers lack “clean room” space to install the company’s machines. Adding significant clean room space requires ASML’s customers to build new fabrication facilities—a process that can take years. Expansions are coming, but it will take time.

Notably, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing NYSE: TSM expects to spend around $54 billion on capital expenditures (CapEx) in 2026. This would be a very significant increase of 32% YOY versus its 2025 CapEx. Meanwhile, Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU forecasts that its CapEx will increase by 81% YOY to $25 billion, with the number expected to move even higher in 2027. The 2026 CapEx projection for Samsung Electronics OTCMKTS: SSNLF is $28 billion, while the figure sits at $24.5 billion for SK Hynix. Many of these new facility expansions will not come online until 2027 or 2028.

The demand for ASML’s machines is there, but ASML’s ability to convert this demand into sales is currently limited, as customers have nowhere to put them. However, as those clients build more facilities, the problem should fade over time. This is one of the key factors supporting ASML’s long-term outlook.

China Sales Drop, MATCH Act Looms

On the other side of the equation, sales from China dropped by approximately 23% YOY, falling to 19% of total revenue. This comes from a normalization in demand, as Chinese customers looked to buy more machines in 2025 ahead of export controls. However, it’s possible that ASML’s business in China could weaken further due to newly proposed legislation.

A bipartisan group in Congress recently introduced the Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware (MATCH) Act. The proposed legislation seeks to ban the sale of deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines—which are less advanced than its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines—to China. DUV makes up a large amount of ASML’s Chinese sales, as it has never sold EUV there. Thus, a ban on DUV sales would significantly impact ASML’s remaining ability to sell in China. However, the firm notes that its guidance range for 2026 “accommodates potential outcomes of ongoing discussions around export control.”

ASML: Chip Equipment Stalwart Up Against High Expectations

ASML remains in a strong position, especially regarding long-term demand trends. The situation in China is a significant risk, but whether the MATCH Act passes remains up in the air. In mid-April 2026, ASML appears neither substantially undervalued nor overvalued. And after its latest earnings, analysts at major investment banks maintained their Buy ratings.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ASML Right Now?

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Leo Miller
About The Author

Leo Miller

Contributing Author

Learn More about Leo Miller
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
ASML (ASML)
4.8241 of 5 stars		$1,801.860.0%0.41%56.06Moderate Buy$1,970.33
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
4.9599 of 5 stars		$422.09-0.6%0.70%30.45Buy$490.00
Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)
1.392 of 5 stars		$140.00flatN/A52.24BuyN/A
Micron Technology (MU)
4.9742 of 5 stars		$959.48-1.2%0.06%21.72Buy$1,268.93
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
From Awesomely (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Trump Accounts: Comparing the 5 Selected Low-Cost Index ETFs
Trump Accounts: Comparing the 5 Selected Low-Cost Index ETFs
By Jessica Mitacek | July 16, 2026
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought. 2 You‘ll Regret Owning.
3 Stocks You'll Wish You Bought. 2 You'll Regret Owning.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines