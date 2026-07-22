Beacon Financial Group Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,638 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wernau Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.91.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $247.55 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day moving average price is $250.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,450,040. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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