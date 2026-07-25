Beaconlight Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. $U

Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,309 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 174,788 shares during the period. Unity Software accounts for 4.0% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Unity Software worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 813,176 shares of the company's stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45,481 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,542 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 206,529 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Unity Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.99.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rebecca Berenice Boyden sold 952 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $25,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 309,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,416,904. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 24,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $652,890.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 704,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,144,504.80. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,783. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE U opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Key Stories Impacting Unity Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Unity Software this week:

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity's technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company's core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

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