Beaconlight Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Beaconlight Capital LLC cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 13,851 shares during the period. Sensient Technologies accounts for about 5.7% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sensient Technologies worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sensient Technologies this week:

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.78. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $129.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $46,076.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,177.71. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensient Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.00.

View Our Latest Report on SXT

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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