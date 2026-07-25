Beaconlight Capital LLC Has $28.80 Million Stock Holdings in Constellium SE $CSTM

Beaconlight Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,812 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 168,122 shares during the quarter. Constellium makes up 15.3% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.86% of Constellium worth $28,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6,985.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Constellium by 53.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Constellium and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Constellium from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Constellium

Insider Transactions at Constellium

In related news, SVP Martin Jarrett sold 4,716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $157,797.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $514,447.50. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 195,153 shares of company stock worth $6,369,312 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE CSTM opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.55. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 4.87%.Constellium's quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

See Also

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