Beaconlight Capital LLC Makes New Investment in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 384,477 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock, valued at approximately $13,284,000. STMicroelectronics accounts for 7.0% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,532,428 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $273,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156,161 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $159,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,199,951 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $134,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 43.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,348,569 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $132,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,107,386 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $80,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Key STMicroelectronics News

Here are the key news stories impacting STMicroelectronics this week:

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE:STM opened at $51.39 on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STM. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider STMicroelectronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and STMicroelectronics wasn't on the list.

While STMicroelectronics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here