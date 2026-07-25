Beaconlight Capital LLC Reduces Position in GDS Holdings $GDS

Beaconlight Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,989 shares of the company's stock after selling 104,054 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises approximately 0.7% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings in GDS were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GDS by 41.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in GDS by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GDS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler set a $36.00 price objective on GDS in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded GDS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on GDS from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GDS

GDS Stock Down 2.7%

GDS stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. GDS Holdings has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $426.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.44 million. GDS had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 23.83%.GDS's revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GDS

In other GDS news, VP Yixin Qian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,356,991.25. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy Qing Ye sold 37,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $1,354,036.74. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 7.99% of the company's stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

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