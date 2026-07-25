Beaconlight Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Beaconlight Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,477 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 15,780 shares during the quarter. Vicor comprises 1.2% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings in Vicor were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,534 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $277,785,000 after buying an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vicor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,515 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vicor by 43.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 536,274 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $86,340,000 after purchasing an additional 162,186 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vicor by 1,542.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,205,000 after buying an additional 413,038 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vicor by 3,918.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other news, CFO James F. Schmidt sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total value of $331,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $331,680. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D'amico sold 331 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.53, for a total value of $105,764.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,906. This trade represents a 62.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 369,647 shares of company stock valued at $117,743,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Vicor Stock Down 8.8%

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $211.01 on Friday. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $382.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $143.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.37 million. Vicor had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Vicor's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vicor from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vicor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $381.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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