Bearing Point Capital LLC Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Astera Labs by 374.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Astera Labs by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total transaction of $231,659.88. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 103,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,075,913.29. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 28,737 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $7,173,329.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,789,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,868,091.84. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,316,257 shares of company stock worth $474,860,636. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $343.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.35. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.12. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $354.53.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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