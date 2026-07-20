Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,217 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $370.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.29 and a 200-day moving average of $365.42. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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