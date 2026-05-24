Beck Bode LLC Makes New Investment in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173,391 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $17,315,000. Ameren accounts for approximately 2.9% of Beck Bode LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.06% of Ameren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ameren by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 6,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 6,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts: Sign Up

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is 53.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ameren

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ameren, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameren wasn't on the list.

While Ameren currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here