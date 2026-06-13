Beck Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,406 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $283.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $254.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,932,634.08. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $174.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $146.60 and a 52 week high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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