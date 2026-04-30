Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $30,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 34,437 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 225,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $42,294,000 after buying an additional 74,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,102 shares of company stock worth $198,909 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $145.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Key Headlines Impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: BD launched the BD® CentroVena One™ all‑in‑one central venous catheter insertion system — a first‑of‑its‑kind commercial product that can drive adoption in acute care and supports BD’s interventional/vascular access growth story. BD CentroVena One launch

BD launched the BD® CentroVena One™ all‑in‑one central venous catheter insertion system — a first‑of‑its‑kind commercial product that can drive adoption in acute care and supports BD’s interventional/vascular access growth story. Positive Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 (payable June 30), maintaining yield and signaling continued cash return to shareholders. That supports income-minded holders and underpins the stock’s defensive appeal. Dividend announcement

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 (payable June 30), maintaining yield and signaling continued cash return to shareholders. That supports income-minded holders and underpins the stock’s defensive appeal. Neutral Sentiment: BD’s latest quarter showed an EPS beat but a material revenue miss; FY‑2026 EPS guidance (12.35–12.65) is roughly in line with consensus — mixed fundamentals that leave valuation and execution the focus. Quarterly results & guidance

BD’s latest quarter showed an EPS beat but a material revenue miss; FY‑2026 EPS guidance (12.35–12.65) is roughly in line with consensus — mixed fundamentals that leave valuation and execution the focus. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary is debating whether recent share weakness is a buying opportunity; some analysts maintain buy ratings while several have lowered targets, so sentiment is split. Is It Time To Reconsider BDX?

Market commentary is debating whether recent share weakness is a buying opportunity; some analysts maintain buy ratings while several have lowered targets, so sentiment is split. Negative Sentiment: Revenue shortfall and subsequent analyst target cuts/“hold” adjustments have likely triggered selling — these are the primary near‑term drivers of share weakness. Analyst coverage & price targets

Revenue shortfall and subsequent analyst target cuts/“hold” adjustments have likely triggered selling — these are the primary near‑term drivers of share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Technical pressure: shares are trading below the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, which can accelerate outflows from trend‑sensitive funds. Stock technicals

Technical pressure: shares are trading below the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, which can accelerate outflows from trend‑sensitive funds. Negative Sentiment: A small insider sale (EVP sold 74 shares under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan) was disclosed; the transaction is routine and pre‑arranged but can be cited by short‑term traders as a negative signal. Insider sale disclosure

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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