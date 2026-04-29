Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 156,679 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $251,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.48.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $189.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,102 shares of company stock valued at $198,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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