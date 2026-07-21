Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $131,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $154.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

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