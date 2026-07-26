Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 162,521 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.36% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $157,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 40,711,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $790,079,000 after buying an additional 40,528,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $7,118,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,989,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,714,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,737 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,646,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,260,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,486,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,841,083,000 after purchasing an additional 336,110 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 2.2%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $156.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

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