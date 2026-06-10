Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Sold by Coleford Investment Management Ltd.

Coleford Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 44,564 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 2.1% of Coleford Investment Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coleford Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $426,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $152.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here