Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Stake Reduced by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 13,481 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $37,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $6,074,750,000 after buying an additional 147,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,872,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,596,496,000 after purchasing an additional 459,219 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,994,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,870,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,218 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,486,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,841,083,000 after purchasing an additional 336,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $979,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,944 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:BDX opened at $155.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $164.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,713,291.43. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103 shares of company stock valued at $202,870. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here