Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 103,478 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $54,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $143.99 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total value of $166,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,922.56. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $593,434. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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