Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFA Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA - Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 12,438 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.42% of Bel Fuse worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bel Fuse from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $233.15 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.15 and a 12 month high of $293.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $172.07 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 7.84%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Bel Fuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

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