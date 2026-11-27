Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO - Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,293,937 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,235,941 shares during the quarter. Jade Biosciences comprises approximately 1.3% of Bellevue Group AG's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 6.75% of Jade Biosciences worth $60,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBIO. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Jade Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,551 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jade Biosciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jade Biosciences by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jade Biosciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000.

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Jade Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBIO opened at $17.00 on Friday. Jade Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.31. On average, analysts forecast that Jade Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jade Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Jade Biosciences from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jade Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.00.

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Jade Biosciences Profile

Jade Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing antibody-based treatments for autoimmune diseases. Its research focuses on targets involved in immune activity that can contribute to chronic disease. The company's lead program, JADE101, is an antibody designed to block APRIL, a protein involved in the production of antibodies. Jade is developing the candidate for IgA nephropathy, a kidney disease in which abnormal IgA antibodies can damage the kidneys. Jade's pipeline is focused on potential therapies for autoimmune conditions.

Further Reading

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