BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 30,827.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,564 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 334,479 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.28% of BellRing Brands worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company's stock.

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BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 6.78%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRBR. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BellRing Brands from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.47.

Read Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,998.98. This represents a 42.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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