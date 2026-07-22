Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.53.

View Our Latest Report on TER

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is rising with other semiconductor equipment names as dip buyers return to the market and re-enter AI-linked stocks after a sharp sector pullback. Seagate, Western Digital, FormFactor, Amkor, and Teradyne Shares Are Soaring, What You Need To Know

Teradyne is rising with other semiconductor equipment names as dip buyers return to the market and re-enter AI-linked stocks after a sharp sector pullback. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expects Teradyne to report earnings growth next week, and coverage suggests the company has a favorable setup for a potential earnings beat. Teradyne (TER) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

Wall Street expects Teradyne to report earnings growth next week, and coverage suggests the company has a favorable setup for a potential earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne was also highlighted as an AI semiconductor supply-chain stock that may benefit from the recent dip, with demand for chip testing and packaging still supported by AI spending trends. 4 AI Semiconductor Supply-Chain Stocks to Buy on the Recent Dip

Teradyne was also highlighted as an AI semiconductor supply-chain stock that may benefit from the recent dip, with demand for chip testing and packaging still supported by AI spending trends. Neutral Sentiment: The latest market backdrop remains mixed, with chip stocks rebounding even as broader investors stay focused on earnings and macro uncertainty.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $374.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $89.18 and a one year high of $487.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.32.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. Teradyne's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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