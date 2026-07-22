Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 5,618 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,766 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in Tesla by 882.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $378.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.64, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.82 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $406.82 and its 200 day moving average is $404.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries of 480,126 vehicles, its best quarter in two years, which gives bulls confidence that demand improved heading into earnings.

Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries of 480,126 vehicles, its best quarter in two years, which gives bulls confidence that demand improved heading into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Options markets are pricing in a large earnings move, suggesting traders expect a volatile reaction and are actively betting on a meaningful catalyst from the report.

Options markets are pricing in a large earnings move, suggesting traders expect a volatile reaction and are actively betting on a meaningful catalyst from the report. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its robotaxi service to Orlando and Tampa ahead of earnings, reinforcing investor hopes that the company is making progress beyond its core auto business. Article Title

Tesla expanded its robotaxi service to Orlando and Tampa ahead of earnings, reinforcing investor hopes that the company is making progress beyond its core auto business. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking for updates on FSD, robotaxi, and Optimus, and management teasing new software features and AI-driven tools is helping keep the growth story alive. Article Title

Investors are looking for updates on FSD, robotaxi, and Optimus, and management teasing new software features and AI-driven tools is helping keep the growth story alive. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects another quarter of revenue and earnings growth, but many analysts say the bar is high and that the stock may react more to guidance than to the headline numbers.

Wall Street expects another quarter of revenue and earnings growth, but many analysts say the bar is high and that the stock may react more to guidance than to the headline numbers. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market news is also supportive, with tech stocks and the Nasdaq rallying ahead of Big Tech earnings, which may be helping Tesla participate in the rebound. Article Title

Broader market news is also supportive, with tech stocks and the Nasdaq rallying ahead of Big Tech earnings, which may be helping Tesla participate in the rebound. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Tesla’s heavy spending on AI, robotaxis, and robotics, with reports warning that cash burn could rise and pressure near-term profitability.

Investors remain focused on Tesla’s heavy spending on AI, robotaxis, and robotics, with reports warning that cash burn could rise and pressure near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary says Tesla’s valuation is still stretched and that the company must deliver more than strong EV sales to justify its premium multiple.

Some commentary says Tesla’s valuation is still stretched and that the company must deliver more than strong EV sales to justify its premium multiple. Negative Sentiment: Competitor chatter and cautious analyst notes are tempering enthusiasm, including concerns about rising EV competition and whether current products can sustain Tesla’s growth narrative.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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