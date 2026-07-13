Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,036 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 16,845 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,906,748 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,293,000 after acquiring an additional 218,450 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth $645,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,841 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company's stock.

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Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.2%

BHE opened at $84.93 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $677.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Benchmark Electronics's payout ratio is 71.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Stephen J. Beaver sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,475. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,600 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $561,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,070,744.38. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 86,352 shares of company stock worth $7,312,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

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About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report).

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