Bensler LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Bensler LLC bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 257,256,952 shares of the company's stock worth $4,306,481,000 after buying an additional 5,797,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NU by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,478,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,464,569,000 after acquiring an additional 239,660 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in NU by 0.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 74,478,698 shares of the company's stock worth $1,187,935,000 after acquiring an additional 659,526 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,176,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NU. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NU from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.20 to $17.60 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of NU stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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