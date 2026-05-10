Bensler LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Bensler LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,896 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $695.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $744.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.56 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $591.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Key Headlines Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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