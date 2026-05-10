Bensler LLC Takes $10.69 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Bensler LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,092 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $10,685,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $36,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $628.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $506.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.07. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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