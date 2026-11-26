First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY - Free Report) by 405.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961,505 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,573,218 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.67% of Bentley Systems worth $62,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,235,307 shares of the company's stock worth $167,260,000 after purchasing an additional 867,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $78,738,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,404,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,813,000 after purchasing an additional 348,786 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,863 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Bentley Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bentley Systems's payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Werner Andre sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 367,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,552,935. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Bentley sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $23,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,816,404 shares in the company, valued at $642,048,293.88. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,116,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,554,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.27% of the company's stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems develops software for professionals who design, build, and operate infrastructure. Its customers include engineering firms, architects, construction companies, and infrastructure owners and operators working on projects such as roads, railways, buildings, utilities, and industrial facilities. The company's products support computer-aided design, project collaboration, infrastructure asset management, and digital twin development. Its software portfolio includes MicroStation for design and modeling, ProjectWise for project information management, and the iTwin platform for creating and working with digital representations of infrastructure assets.

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