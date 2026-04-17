BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR $ONC Stock Position Raised by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. BeOne Medicines makes up 1.0% of Slow Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.'s holdings in BeOne Medicines were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in BeOne Medicines by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BeOne Medicines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at BeOne Medicines

In other BeOne Medicines news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $103,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 318,370 shares in the company, valued at $99,200,908.30. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,333 shares of company stock valued at $785,951. 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeOne Medicines Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ONC opened at $320.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $218.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.22. The stock's 50-day moving average is $314.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 127.26 and a beta of 0.53.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $394.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BeOne Medicines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeOne Medicines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $385.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Free Report).

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