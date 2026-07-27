Berkley W R Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman $BACC

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman (NASDAQ:BACC - Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,650 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.58% of Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineage Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman during the fourth quarter worth $4,404,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman during the 4th quarter worth $7,147,000. Governors Lane LP increased its position in shares of Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 524,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 44,880 shares during the last quarter.

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Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman Price Performance

Shares of BACC opened at $10.46 on Monday. Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman (NASDAQ:BACC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BACC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman

About Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman

Blue Acquisition Corp/Cayman NASDAQ: BACC is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) organized as a Cayman Islands exempted company. As a blank-check vehicle, its primary business activity is to raise capital through its public listing and use those proceeds to identify, negotiate and complete a merger, acquisition, share exchange, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses.

Like other SPACs, Blue Acquisition typically holds the funds raised in trust pending the completion of a qualifying business combination and provides public investors with the opportunity to vote on proposed transactions and to seek redemption of their shares in accordance with the company's governing documents.

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