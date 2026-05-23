Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 77,090 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 770,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,100 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 77,090 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 5.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Up 1.2%

Oracle stock opened at $192.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $552.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Oracle Analysts See Up to 45% Upside as AI Cloud Growth Accelerates

Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Oracle (ORCL) Stock Jumps as $553B AI Cloud Backlog Powers 22% Revenue Growth

Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s NetSuite division is still growing, with revenue up 14%, and AI features plus the shift to cloud ERP could add another growth driver in 2026. Will Oracle's NetSuite Division Accelerate Revenue Growth in 2026?

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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