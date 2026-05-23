Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $14.63 Million Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 879,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,930 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 87,920 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs makes up approximately 4.8% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Astera Labs worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Astera Labs by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Article Title

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Article Title

Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Neutral Sentiment: Executives including the CEO, COO, and general counsel disclosed large share sales, but several transactions were tied to pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity awards, which makes the selling less conclusive as a bearish signal. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALAB. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $306.88 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $315.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 207.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $701,105.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,729,709.17. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 28,737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $7,173,329.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,789,232 shares in the company, valued at $945,868,091.84. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,915,461 shares of company stock worth $358,508,976 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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