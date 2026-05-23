Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $31.03 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 43,480 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 10.3% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $404.24 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $190.03 and a 12-month high of $421.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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