Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 12,190 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 6.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $426.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm's fifty day moving average is $387.76 and its 200 day moving average is $416.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 390.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Article Title

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Article Title

Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Article Title

SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Article Title

Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several articles warn that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched and that FSD still faces execution questions, with critics saying the technology is not yet ready to justify the stock’s premium. Article Title

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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