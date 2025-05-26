Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $353,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,166 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Onefund LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,662 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3%

DIS opened at $109.73 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here