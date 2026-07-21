Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 19,800 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.26% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $103,022,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $57,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,032,000 after acquiring an additional 185,172 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 481,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $38,005,000 after acquiring an additional 163,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $37,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANIP. Zacks Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 3,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $284,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 177,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,268,698. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Thomas Haughey sold 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,452.64. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 85,179 shares of company stock worth $6,722,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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