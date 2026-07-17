Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 20,351 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,595 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.26% of DoorDash worth $168,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 92.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DASH. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 target price on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.89.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 23,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $4,421,268.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 582 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $103,048.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,516,481.36. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 84,927 shares of company stock worth $15,124,932 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $186.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.63. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

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