Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 27,345 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,140 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,239 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,741,666 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 447,456 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,339.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,252 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $228,333.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,682.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 226,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,021,850. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,662. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of ARWR opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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