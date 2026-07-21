Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 38,756 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,565 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 38,756 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ACIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company's 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. ACI Worldwide's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

Further Reading

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