Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Tetra Tech worth $43,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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