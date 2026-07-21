Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,711 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 102,557 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,376,120 shares of the company's stock worth $57,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,460 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,147,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 918,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,125,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 673,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 570,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 388,113 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 2.2%

JBGS stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $848.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $24.30.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. JBG SMITH Properties's payout ratio is currently -37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBG SMITH Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 20,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,350.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,600.32. This represents a 62.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company's portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

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