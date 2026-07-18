Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,798,854 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,695,187 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of StandardAero worth $123,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in StandardAero during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StandardAero by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

StandardAero Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business's 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. StandardAero's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded StandardAero from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research lowered StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on StandardAero

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,955 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,910.20. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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