Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165,273 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Howmet Aerospace worth $499,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 3.0%

HWM stock opened at $270.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.49. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $290.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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