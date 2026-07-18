Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,127 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Amrize worth $39,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amrize by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,601,319 shares of the company's stock worth $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 214,393 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in Amrize by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 112,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amrize in the fourth quarter worth $1,960,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Amrize in the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at $1,516,000.

Amrize Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of AMRZ opened at $49.85 on Friday. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business's 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Amrize's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amrize Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Amrize from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of Amrize and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMRZ

Insider Activity

In other Amrize news, insider Mario Gross bought 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $137,676.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 33,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,659,339.99. The trade was a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nollaig Forrest bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,984.75. The trade was a 11.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,429 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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