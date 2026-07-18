Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 103,906 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 166.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,313 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 103,906 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $72,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $456,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $491,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,066 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $271,429,000 after buying an additional 603,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $513,108,000 after buying an additional 570,712 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2%

MSI stock opened at $413.26 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here