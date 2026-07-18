Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 2,813,548 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) by 8,275,141.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,813,582 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,813,548 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.51% of GlobalFoundries worth $125,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,962,385 shares of the company's stock worth $106,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,046 shares of the company's stock worth $100,047,000 after acquiring an additional 257,254 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,382,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,129 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,021,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,575,000 after purchasing an additional 720,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,755 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of GlobalFoundries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $233,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,102,964.82. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $232,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,377.60. The trade was a 22.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $1,643,350.

GlobalFoundries Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GlobalFoundries from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GlobalFoundries

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GlobalFoundries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GlobalFoundries wasn't on the list.

While GlobalFoundries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here