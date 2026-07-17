Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 5,028,603 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 3,684.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,028,603 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Pfizer worth $145,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in Pfizer by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 25,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. CICC Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

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Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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