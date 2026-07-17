Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Position in Visa Inc. $V

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850,766 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 92,870 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of Bessemer Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Visa worth $861,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invariant Investment Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in Visa by 58.1% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,201 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,704.26. This trade represents a 40.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $364.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $365.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.61 and a 200-day moving average of $324.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $387.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $398.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced the Visa Stablecoin Platform , a new enterprise offering that lets banks, fintechs, and crypto-native firms mint, move, store, and redeem stablecoins in a single Visa-managed environment. The launch expands Visa’s role in digital assets and could create new fee and platform-based revenue opportunities. Article Title

Visa announced the , a new enterprise offering that lets banks, fintechs, and crypto-native firms mint, move, store, and redeem stablecoins in a single Visa-managed environment. The launch expands Visa’s role in digital assets and could create new fee and platform-based revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Visa and Artemis published research showing stablecoins and AI-agent micropayments could become an important new payments layer, reinforcing Visa’s positioning in a growing market and highlighting potential long-term demand for its infrastructure. Article Title

Visa and Artemis published research showing stablecoins and AI-agent micropayments could become an important new payments layer, reinforcing Visa’s positioning in a growing market and highlighting potential long-term demand for its infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Visa is also expanding its value-added services with an AI Financial Assistant for banks, and partners such as Thredd are joining Visa’s Agentic Ready program, suggesting stronger adoption of Visa’s tokenization, passkeys, and real-time payment tools. Article Title

Visa is also expanding its value-added services with an for banks, and partners such as Thredd are joining Visa’s Agentic Ready program, suggesting stronger adoption of Visa’s tokenization, passkeys, and real-time payment tools. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted Visa’s strong chart setup, including a recent golden cross, and a Zacks piece highlighted that the stock has been outperforming the broader market. These items may support momentum, but they are not fundamental catalysts. Article Title

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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